BUSINESS

Popular porn website opens pop-up store with webcam

EMBED </>More Videos

A popular porn website company has opened a provocative pop-up shop in New York City, offering sex toys and even a bedroom with livestreaming camera. (KABC)

NEW YORK --
A popular porn website company has opened a provocative pop-up shop in New York City, offering sex toys and even a bedroom with livestreaming camera.

The website PornHub set up the temporary store, it says, to elevate the brand and try to get away from the image of its product being seen as taboo.

The store sells sex toys, books and T-shirts. It also offers a bed where customers can interact with a camera that is live streaming on the website.

A bouncer makes sure no one under 18 goes inside.

New York tourists offered mixed reactions to the store.

"It's offensive," said one woman. "Because you're exploiting sex."

One tourist said it simply reflects pornography becoming part of mainstream culture.

"It says a lot about the porn industry and the mainstreaming of porn," the male tourist said.

The adult website gets more than 64 million hits a day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesspornographyretailsexNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Who's the boss come Monday at consumer agency?
J. Crew will close dozens of stores by the end of January
McDonald's to raze Des Plaines museum of 1st restaurant
Weirdest things found in storage units
More Business
Top Stories
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged
Celebs join cause to free sex-trafficking victim in jail for 2004 killing
What to know about Meghan Markle
7 dead, 36 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
3 teens charged after man beaten, robbed near South Side Green Line station
Bobcat trapped in grill of car for at least 50 miles
Candidates begin filing petitions for 2018 Illinois primary
Show More
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Facebook threat prompts extra security at Hillcrest HS
Deputies: Woman shoots teen in head during home invasion
Man dies after 7-hour standoff holding baby daughter hostage as family watched
More News
Top Video
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Emergency track repairs delay Metra BNSF trains during morning rush
Cyber Monday: Kenosha Amazon facility in high gear
Mother who killed disabled daughter in 2015 takes her own life
More Video