Car slams into Homewood Dairy Queen

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A car crashed into a Dairy Queen in south suburban Homewood early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. near Ridge Road and Gladville Avenue. The vehicle slammed through one of the walls of the ice cream shop and came to a stop inside the building. Debris was scattered across the scene.

Serious injuries were reported.

The Dairy Queen was closed at the time of the crash.

Investigators are looking into what caused the driver to lose control. Ridge is closed from Ashland Avenue to Highland Avenue. Gladville is closed from Ridge to Linden Road.
