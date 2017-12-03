Cardinal Blase Cupich arrives in Puerto Rico to visit hurricane victims

Cardinal Blase Cupich arrived Dec. 3, 2017 in Puerto Rico to visit hurricane victims. (WLS)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WLS) --
Cardinal Blase Cupich arrived in Puerto Rico Sunday to visit people recovering from the devastating hurricanes.

Cupich, the leader of the Chicago Archdiocese, is making the visit at the request of Pope Francis. Nearly three months after Hurricane Maria, the island is still struggling.

"These are fellow Americans, let's not forget that, these are countrymen and we need as a nation to rally around the people who are suffering," Cupich said.



In San Juan, life has returned to normal for some while debris from destroyed buildings show no sign of rebuilding.

Residents continue to grapple with a lack of electricity and clean drinking water.

From above Dorado, just west of San Juan, a drone captures an endless checkerboard pattern of blue FEMA tarps covering rooftops that were damaged by the hurricane. The blue tarps are also visible from airplanes flying into San Juan.

ILLINOIS TROOPS IN PUERTO RICO

Across the island, National Guard troops - including 40 members of the Illinois National Guard - are assisting the effort.

Many of them are from Chicago and the suburbs, including Airman Oscar Leonardo Vidales, of Cicero.

"It's really devastating to see what Hurricane Maria did to their island," Vidales said.

Also at the Muniz Air Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, is Airman Starlyn Stratton, of Chicago.

"I feel like I'm actually doing something for people. It's a job that needs to be done as soon as possible," Stratton said.

These Illinois service members are providing key support both on the military base and in various communities.

Technical Sgt. Luis Pozo, one of many living in humble, temporary homes to help Puerto Ricans, has developed an appreciation for the service they're providing.

"When you have older individuals, grandfathers, grandmothers, coming out in tears just wanting to hug you, you get a sense of pride. No words to describe that," Pozo said.

TOURISTS RETURN
There are some positive signs in the harbor -- cruise ships in port, signaling the return of tourists and their dollars to help fuel the economy.

Some Chicago tourists arrived Sunday via the airport.

"We talked today, the cruise ship and hotels, we're staying at the Hilton, they guaranteed us everything would be OK, so we're taking their word for it," said Mitchell Bernstein, of Wheeling, Ill.

Cardinal Cupich will be in Puerto Rico all week. Check back at ABC7 on-air and online for updates.

