Job fair to be held Thursday in Rolling Meadows

Job seekers, there's an opportunity for Thursday in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.Several big companies, like Bob's Discount Furniture, Cavalia Inc., Pentair, USA Vein Clinics and Verizon Wireless, are looking to fill positions in administration, customer service, manufacturing, retail and sales.The job fair, hosted by Choice Career Fairs, will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn at 3405 Algonquin Road. Job hopefuls can submit resumes, network, and meet with local hiring managers in person. CLICK HERE to find out more about Thursday's job fair.Here's a list of available positions:AccountingAccounting SpecialistAdministrative AssistantAir Export AgentAssembler/FabricatorBilingual Customer ServiceCall Center Sales RepresentativeCollections SpecialistCustomer ServiceCustomer Service/Inside Sales RepENTERTAINMENT: Food and Beverage AttendantENTERTAINMENT: Stable HandsENTERTAINMENT: UsherFinancial Analyst (Contract)Food PackerFood Packer/DishwasherForklift OperatorFURNITURE CO: Office AssociatesFURNITURE CO: Product Support SpecialistsFURNITURE CO: Sales AssociatesGeneral LaborGeneral WarehouseGeneral Warehouse AssociateGLOBAL MANUFACTURER: Assembly OperatorGLOBAL MANUFACTURER: Maintenance TechnicianGLOBAL MANUFACTURER: Material HandlerHEALTHCARE: AdministrativeHEALTHCARE: Call CenterHEALTHCARE: Human ResourcesHEALTHCARE: MarketingHEALTHCARE: Medical AssistantsHEALTHCARE: Medical Billing/AccountingHEALTHCARE: ReceptionistsIndependent DistributorsInside Sales RepresentativeMaintenance MechanicsMaterial HandlerMOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales ProfessionalMOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales RepresentativeMOBILE/CELLULAR: Wireless Sales RepOcean ImportOutside Sales RepresentativePacker/Machine OperatorPayroll AdministratorProcess EngineerPT AdministrativeQuality TechnicianReceptionist/Administrative AssistantRecruiter (Contract)Recruitment CoordinatorSales Management TraineeSales Management TrainerSchedulerSenior Process EngineerShipping Clerk/Data EntrySOLAR: Energy AdvisorsSOLAR: Entry Level Sales RepresentativesWIRELESS TELECOMM: Customer Service Representative