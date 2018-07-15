Chicago police release body cam video of South Shore police shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3767257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A deadly police-involved shooting Saturday night sparked protests on Chicago's South Side, and things turned violent.

Authorities released Sunday the identity of a man who was fatally shot by Chicago police in the South Shore neighborhood on Saturday.The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 37-year-old Harith Augustus of Chicago. Neighbors said he was a barber in the area.The shooting sparked a night of protests, leaving four police officers injured and four protesters arrested.It was a chaotic scene after the shooting. Protesters started throwing rocks and bottles at police officers, even punching them, and were even jumping on squad cars, police said. That's when police started making arrests.Chicago police officials said the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. near 71st Street and Clyde Avenue. They said officers on foot patrol noticed a man that they believed was armed.When they approached him, there was a confrontation. Police said Augustus became combative, and apparently got away from police. That's when officers said they saw him reach for a weapon, and one of the officers opened fire, killing Augustus."It was some semiautomatic weapon. He also had magazines on him," said Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. "The police department gets no joy in these type of incidents...it's not something that they plan to do. It's just a tragic incident all the way around."Witnesses said he was shot several times. Augustus was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital, fire officials said. Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.Neighbors claimed Augustus had a conceal carry license and wasn't doing anything wrong, although officers said that is not true."Another black man killed by the police, something's got to change. I'm sick of this," said witness Allen Davis.Police said the shooting is now under investigation. They said it was all captured on police body camera and a spokesman for Chicago police said that the body camera footage will be released Sunday.The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days.The shooting is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), which said in a statement that it is committed to a "thorough, objective and unbiased investigation and requests the public's patience and cooperation." Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or chicagocopa.org.