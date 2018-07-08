Child, 4, critically injured in extra-alarm Grand Crossing fire

Massive cloud of smoke near 67th Place and Dorchester. Chicago Fire on the scene. pic.twitter.com/tJmPl28HbC — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyABC7) July 8, 2018

Shot of the building in flames. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/tUjzYG9S7X — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyABC7) July 8, 2018

A 4-year-old child has been critically injured in an extra-alarm fire in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.Firefighters battled the 2-11 alarm fire in a three-story building in the 1400-block of East 67th Place.Chicago Fire Media said a child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. A Chicago firefighter was also transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition after suffering from overheating and a 29-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.It is not known what caused the fire.