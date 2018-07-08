Child, 4, critically injured in extra-alarm Grand Crossing fire

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 4-year-old child has been critically injured in an extra-alarm fire in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
Firefighters battled the 2-11 alarm fire in a three-story building in the 1400-block of East 67th Place.
Chicago Fire Media said a child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. A Chicago firefighter was also transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition after suffering from overheating and a 29-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.
It is not known what caused the fire.
Massive cloud of smoke near 67th Place and Dorchester. Chicago Fire on the scene. pic.twitter.com/tJmPl28HbC— Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyABC7) July 8, 2018
Shot of the building in flames. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/tUjzYG9S7X— Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyABC7) July 8, 2018