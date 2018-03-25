Child jumps to safety, 2 other children dead in Gary apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Two children are dead and one was rescued after an apartment fire in Gary Sunday. (WLS)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
One child jumped to safety and two others were killed in an apartment fire in Gary Sunday.

Gary Fire Department Chief Mike Jones said crews responded to reports of a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 5800 block of Forest Ct. at approximately 11:40 a.m.

A child jumped to safety from the fourth floor and was caught in a blanket by neighbors. The boy was treated on scene by paramedics.

Two other children, a girl, 2, and a boy, 5, were transported to Gary Northlake Hospital, where they were pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's office.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Investigators said there were working smoke detectors in the building.
