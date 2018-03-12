2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day -- and ABC 7 Chicago will kick off this grand Chicago tradition with a 2-hour parade special. The 35th annual LIVE broadcast of the St. Patrick's Day Parade will air on ABC 7's main channel as well as ABC's 7.2 from Noon to 2 PM on Saturday, March 17.ABC 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Janet Davies, ABC 7 Meteorologist, Larry Mowry and Midwest Director of the American Ireland Fund, Roseann Finnegan LeFevour, will team up to host the coverage of bagpipers, Irish Step dancers, floats, marching bands and marching politicians that make this one of the most celebrated events in Chicago each year. ABC 7's Liz Nagy will be reporting from the street on all the excitement and pageantry.Joel Daly will be celebrated for his enthusiastic contributions and participation in the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Joel began broadcasting in Chicago at WBKB-TV, later renamed WLS-TV, in 1967. He retired from ABC 7 in May 2005, but has continued to be an important part of the St. Patrick's Day Parade festivities.Once again this year, ABC 7 Chicago's float will be a big attraction. Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness team including Mark Rivera, Mark Giangreco, Stacey Baca, Tracy Butler and Eric Horng are scheduled to be part of the St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition.The 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal will be Alderman Pat O'Connor. O'Connor has represented the 40th ward for over 30 years since elected in 1983. He was born in Chicago and graduated from Loyola University and Loyola University of Chicago School of Law.Thousands of marchers and bands, horses, and a few leprechauns will be featured as the parade proceeds from Balbo Drive, north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Street. Always a must-see in the parade, the Shannon Rovers bagpipers bring a touch of Ireland to Chicago as they have for the past 92 years.Mary Kate Manion, originally from Elmhurst, was crowned the 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen. She is a graduate of St. Norbert College and now works for the City of Chicago. She is honored to represent her city and encourages others to "appreciate where you come from and your Irish heritage."The St. Patrick's Day Parade will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 News App. It will be available on-demand after the event on abc7chicago.com.