COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show

EMBED </>More Videos

Treasure hunters hoping to find the perfect fit for their homes and offices need look no further than the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show. (WLS)

Treasure hunters hoping to find the perfect fit for their homes and offices need look no further than the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show. Running November 3-5, 2017, the show features more than 40 nationally-recognized dealers of antiques and modern design elements. The Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show offers visitors home furnishings and accessories, artwork, clothing, jewelry, and more. A three-day pass is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds benefit the Winnetka Community House, a local nonprofit that provides educational, cultural, and social opportunities for people of all ages. The event is held at the Winnetka Community House in Winnetka. Doug Van Tress, the owner of The Golden Triangle, will be hosting a presentation for collectors on Sunday, November 5th. He joined ABC 7 to talk about what you should look for when purchasing new pieces for your home.

Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show
Date: Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 5th
Hours: Friday: 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday: 10 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday: 11 am to 4 pm
Address:
Winnetka Community House
620 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka
Admission: $15 in advance for a three-day pass, $20 at the door for a three-day pass
Deadline to register: Buy tickets at the door.
Purchase tickets in advance, online at www.thewinnetkashow.com

Antiques + Modernism Links
Website Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show: www.thewinnetkashow.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AntiquesModernismWinnetka
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thewinnetkashow
Doug Van Tress
Twitter: @GldnTriangle
Facebook: Golden Triangle Chicago
Instagram: @thegoldentrianglechicago
Website: http://www.goldentriangle.biz
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfashionnon-profitfurnitureWinnetka
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Halloween fun at the Lincoln Park Zoo
ABC 7's Frank Mathie honored at Irish American Heritage Center Gala
4 Star Chicagoan: Howard Sandifer, Chicago West Community Music Center
West Town 'Stand Up To Hate Play Date' supports nanny after racist letter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 critically injured in I-57 crash on Far South Side
Suspects tie up man, rape woman in South Chicago home invasion, police say
Nose of plane carrying NBA team dented on flight to Chicago
Man, 47, killed in crash with semi-truck on I-94
7 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
10 years later, Stacy Peterson's family hopes disappearance will be solved
First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports
Astros' Gurriel: 'I didn't mean to offend' Darvish with apparent racial gesture
Show More
Get rid of old medication at 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Halloween fun at the Lincoln Park Zoo
Weekend Watch: Rauner's social service funding cuts
'Boxstume' ideas for Halloween
More News
Top Video
Halloween fun at the Lincoln Park Zoo
Weekend Watch: Rauner's social service funding cuts
'Boxstume' ideas for Halloween
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video