Treasure hunters hoping to find the perfect fit for their homes and offices need look no further than the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show. Running November 3-5, 2017, the show features more than 40 nationally-recognized dealers of antiques and modern design elements. The Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show offers visitors home furnishings and accessories, artwork, clothing, jewelry, and more. A three-day pass is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds benefit the Winnetka Community House, a local nonprofit that provides educational, cultural, and social opportunities for people of all ages. The event is held at the Winnetka Community House in Winnetka. Doug Van Tress, the owner of The Golden Triangle, will be hosting a presentation for collectors on Sunday, November 5th. He joined ABC 7 to talk about what you should look for when purchasing new pieces for your home.
Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show
Date: Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 5th
Hours: Friday: 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday: 10 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday: 11 am to 4 pm
Address:
Winnetka Community House
620 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka
Admission: $15 in advance for a three-day pass, $20 at the door for a three-day pass
Deadline to register: Buy tickets at the door.
Purchase tickets in advance, online at www.thewinnetkashow.com
Antiques + Modernism Links
Website Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show: www.thewinnetkashow.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AntiquesModernismWinnetka
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thewinnetkashow
Doug Van Tress
Twitter: @GldnTriangle
Facebook: Golden Triangle Chicago
Instagram: @thegoldentrianglechicago
Website: http://www.goldentriangle.biz
community-eventsfashionnon-profitfurnitureWinnetka
