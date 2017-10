Treasure hunters hoping to find the perfect fit for their homes and offices need look no further than the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show . Running November 3-5, 2017, the show features more than 40 nationally-recognized dealers of antiques and modern design elements. The Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show offers visitors home furnishings and accessories, artwork, clothing, jewelry, and more. A three-day pass is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds benefit the Winnetka Community House, a local nonprofit that provides educational, cultural, and social opportunities for people of all ages. The event is held at the Winnetka Community House in Winnetka. Doug Van Tress, the owner of The Golden Triangle , will be hosting a presentation for collectors on Sunday, November 5th. He joined ABC 7 to talk about what you should look for when purchasing new pieces for your home.Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 5thFriday: 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday: 10 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday: 11 am to 4 pmWinnetka Community House620 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka$15 in advance for a three-day pass, $20 at the door for a three-day passBuy tickets at the door.Purchase tickets in advance, online at www.thewinnetkashow.com Website Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show: www.thewinnetkashow.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AntiquesModernismWinnetka Twitter: https://twitter.com/thewinnetkashow Twitter: @GldnTriangle Facebook: Golden Triangle Chicago Instagram: @thegoldentrianglechicago Website: http://www.goldentriangle.biz