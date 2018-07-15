COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events

The USO of Illinois can help out more troops, thanks to auto dealers across the Chicago area.

The USO of Illinois can help out more troops, thanks to auto dealers across the Chicago area.

They raised thousands of dollars through "Barbecue for the Troops" events this weekend.

At Arlington Heights Ford, the grills were sizzling as visitors got busy with dunk tanks, pop-a-shot and other fun activities. Dealers say it's a great way to support the troops while having a good time.

"Veterans come out. They appreciate everything that we do and we just love doing it," said Tony Guido, chairman of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association. "We do give a lot to the community and we love to give back."

It was a similar scene across town at Elmhurst Toyota where the band played and strangers opened their pockets.

Dealers have raised more than $500,000 over the past five years and they hope that total will double when they finish counting up Saturday's donations.

For more information, visit www.DriveChicago.com.
