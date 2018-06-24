COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago Pride Parade on North Side celebrates equality

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of thousands of people will show their Pride Sunday on Chicago's North Side. (WLS)

By and Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of people gathered Sunday on the Chicago's North Side for the 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade.

The parade featured 150 floats, decorated vehicles, performance groups, and more all celebrating the LGBTQ Community. This year's theme is "Remember the Past, Create the Future."

EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back on the history of Chicago's Pride Parade over the last 49 years.


"That's really what it's all about is making sure that people can do that kind of a thing, really enjoy themselves to their fullest, at their best, and that's what we're all about. That's what we're here to do," said Matt McDougal.



There will also be a large security presence and large crowd watching, so you are encouraged to come early and stake your spot. Streets will be blocked and parking will be restricted around the route.

It kicked off at noon at the intersection of Broadway and Montrose Avenue. The parade route goes south on Broadway, then south on Halsted Street, then east on Belmont Avenue and south Broadway and finally east on Diversey Avenue to Cannon Drive.
EMBED More News Videos

This Chicago hot dog stand is creating a buzz with its creative Pride slogan.



Local businesses are looking forward to a busy day.

"Be safe and smart and have fun. You know, Pride is, especially lately, has been such a great example of the gay and straight communities coming together to celebrate something and we just ask that people stay hydrated and be smart and safe and know their limits with having some drinks and just try to have a good time," said Hayley Holder of Replay Bar.

Public transportation is highly recommended and the CTA is providing extra bus and train service for the parade as well.

You can watch highlights of the Pride Parade from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on ABC7.
PRIDE PARADE VIEWING PARTIES
EMBED More News Videos

It's one of Chicago's most highly-anticipated events of the year.



The celebration for the Pride Parade takes over the city's Boystown neighborhood. Mark Liberson owns Hydrate Nightclub on Halsted Street joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about their Pride Parade viewing parties.

Event: Pride Parade Viewing Parties

Date: Sunday, June 24
Hours: 11 a.m. -5 p.m.
Address: Hydrate, 3458 N. Halsted, Elixir 3452 N. Halsted, Replay 3439 N. Halsted
Admission: Free
Ages: 21+
Link: http://www.hydratechicago.com/event/pride_parade_sunday
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspride paradelgbtqparadeUptownLakeviewLincoln ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sensory Garden Playground in Lisle set to expand
Annual Chicago Cares Serve-a-thon kicks off in Daley Plaza
34th annual Old St. Pat's World's Largest Block Party
Local siblings cross America to raise awareness of intellectual and developmental disabilities
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Off-duty CPD probationary officer pulled out gun in confrontation outside Rosemont bar, police say
Woman charged after 2 young children injured in Bronzeville crash
Pharmacist accused of denying woman prescription to end pregnancy
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Hot air balloon hits power lines, crashes into Mich. lake
Women in Saudi Arabia hit the roads after driving ban is lifted
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters deliver pizza for driver after crash
Show More
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Retailers experiment with blue lights to deter drug use
Trump Administration announces plan to reunite immigrant families separated at border
SIU to honor alumnus who stopped Indiana school shooting
More News