COUNTDOWN CHICAGO 2018

ABC 7's New Year's Eve celebration, a Chicago tradition for 27 years, is still going strong! COUNTDOWN CHICAGO, the city's longest running local New Year's Eve show, will once again ring in the New Year on Sunday, December 31st at 11:08 PM!COUNTDOWN CHICAGO was one of the most watched local programs in Chicago in 2017! The countdown to 2018 special will feature five different locations around town with some of the hottest parties, musical talent and thrilling fireworks in and around Chicago.December 31, 1991 marked the beginning of ABC 7's annual broadcast of New Year's Eve specials.The BoDeans will rock the house with a performance from City Winery.ABC 7's Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco, two of Chicago's most recognized broadcasters, will team up for their 17th stint as co-hosts ushering in the New Year for Chicagoans. They'll get the party started downtown at the Hilton Chicago. DJs will keep things rockin' throughout the evening.Joining Davies and Giangreco for the biggest night of the year are ABC 7's Eyewitness News anchors Terrell Brown and Hosea Sanders, meteorologist Cheryl Scott and reporter Liz Nagy and from ABC 7's Windy City LIVE, Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini and Ji Suk Yi.Ryan Chiaverini, Val Warner and Ji Suk Yi will come roaring into MB Financial Park in Rosemont with a Harley Davidson Motorcycle escort. At Joe's Live they'll rev up the fun with the rockin' sound of 16 Candles playing their rendition of 80's hits, along with country sensations, Suburban Cowboys at Bub City.Then, Cheryl Scott and Terrell Brown will grab their masquerade ball masks to bring viewers a unique experience during the 1st Annual New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball at event space 19 East. The glamorous event will showcase urban Chicago architecture across generations with three live connected venue spaces. Dancing the night away with Chicago native DJs Franchise & Jay Illa will make it a night to remember.Hosea Sanders will be live in Orland Park at the "Night of Sheer Elegance" bash sponsored by the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The good times will roll with a live band and the great feelings that come from supporting the sorority's scholarship and charitable community programs.ABC 7 News reporter Liz Nagy will be live at the Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn celebrating the New Year with the band Soda Rocks along with 600 other Chicago revelers.And making sure the New Year gets off to a good start, COUNTDOWN CHICAGO will give away a $5,000 shopping spree at the Room Place.The big finale will end with a bang when COUNTDOWN CHICAGO presents Navy Pier's signature fireworks spectacular.Matt Knutson is the executive producer of ABC 7 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN CHICAGO 2018.