The 14th annual Good Food Expo wraps up Saturday at the UIC Forum. The two-day symposium features farmers, chefs and other experts discussing how to eat healthier and in a more environmentally-sustainable way.- Date: Through Saturday- Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.- Address: UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago- Admission: Free for general admissionVisit https://goodfoodexpo.org/ for more information.