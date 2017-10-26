Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Judy Hsu hosts YMCA fundraiser
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2572719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
ABC7's Judy Hsu hosted a fundraiser for the YMCA Thursday night. (WLS)
WLS
Thursday, October 26, 2017 10:58PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 400 supporters and friends gathered for the YMCA of Metro Chicago's biggest fundraiser of the year.
It's called the So Much More Recognition Dinner.
Eyewintess News anchor Judy Hsu emceed the event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
fundraiser
Chicago
Loop
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
West Town 'Stand Up To Hate Play Date' supports nanny after racist letter
Volunteers organize Halloween events for Hyde Park teens
Service Club of Chicago celebrates 127 years of philanthropy
Chartered plane to deliver supplies from Chicago to Puerto Rico
2 Minute Warning: Carla Hall
More Community & Events
Top Stories
A Mystery at U of I
Man shot during St. Charles home invasion, suspect at large
Some JFK files to be kept secret for now
West Town 'Stand Up To Hate Play Date' supports nanny after racist letter
Part of Chicago River closed due to oil spill
City of Chicago on hook for $44.7 million in police shooting of friend
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Counselor who mentored underprivileged students dies at 35
Show More
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
VIDEO: Former cop crashes patrol car into ex-wife's house
Volunteers organize Halloween events for Hyde Park teens
Worker, 22, dies after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe in Streamwood
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
More News
Top Video
A Mystery at U of I
Part of Chicago River closed due to oil spill
Man shot during St. Charles home invasion, suspect at large
Some JFK files to be kept secret for now
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago