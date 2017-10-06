COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Leukemia survivor celebrates remission by running in Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lisa Cannon, a 10-year leukemia survivor, is celebrating her remission by running in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

"I really want to enjoy this one...that means slowing down and taking in the sites," said Cannon.

The 41-year-old mother of three from Pennsylvania completed her final chemo session 10 years ago, and will run with her sister to celebrate the milestone. Cannon will also be running to support the National Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which she said was instrumental in her recovery.

"It's just been a great way to give back to the society, to raise money for them, and it's also just celebrating being healthy," she said.

Cannon's sister, Tami, has been alongside her for pace-setting and moral support. Cannon said running with thousands throughout the country, who have their own reasons for enduring the 26.6 miles, is part of the allure for tackling her 10th marathon post-diagnosis.

When asked what she would tell other survivors, Cannon said to always be optimistic.

"Always have faith, stay positive...and never give up," Cannon said.

Over 40,000 runners from all 50 states and over 100 countries will travel to Chicago to run the 26.2 miles of the Chicago Marathon.
