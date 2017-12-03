Registration for winter Chicago Park District programs opens this week

CHICAGO (WLS) --With winter around the corner, the Chicago Park District is opening registration for its winter park programs this week.
Activities include gymnastics, swimming, basketball, fine arts and more. Most programs run from mid-January to mid-March.
Online registration begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. for parks located west of California Avenue and Tuesday for parks located east.
In-person registration is on Saturday, December 9 and Monday, December 11.
For more information, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com or call 312-742-PLAY.