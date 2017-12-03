COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Registration for winter Chicago Park District programs opens this week

CHICAGO (WLS) --
With winter around the corner, the Chicago Park District is opening registration for its winter park programs this week.

Activities include gymnastics, swimming, basketball, fine arts and more. Most programs run from mid-January to mid-March.

Online registration begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. for parks located west of California Avenue and Tuesday for parks located east.

In-person registration is on Saturday, December 9 and Monday, December 11.

For more information, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com or call 312-742-PLAY.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventschicago park districtChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Dashing through Chicago during the Santa Hustle 5K
Holiday gift donations with Swapadventure
Groups voice concern over Obama Center in Jackson Park
One Million Pound food donation aims to help local food banks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 teens among 5 seriously hurt in crash on Lake Shore Drive
Woman, 81, robbed on North Side
Remains of missing 3-year-old N.C. girl found, authorities believe
Met Opera conductor, former Ravinia music director accused of sexual abuse
What does the Senate tax plan mean for you?
Opossum breaks into liquor store and gets drunk as a skunk
CTA Blue Line train strikes person on West Side
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Black Souls gang racketeering trial
Show More
Windows on 16 taxis smashed in Rogers Park, police say
Girl, 13, missing from Elk Grove Township found safe
Police: Malnourished, injured baby was kept in storage bin
ABC News suspends Brian Ross for erroneous Flynn report
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos