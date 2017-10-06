CHICAGO MARATHON

Security for Chicago Marathon increased in wake of Las Vegas shooting

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are making sure security is tight for big events, including the Chicago Marathon this weekend.

Authorities said "significantly" more undercover police will be on duty this weekend in light of new developments in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

The shooting suspect, Stephen Paddock, booked two rooms at The Blackstone hotel during Lollapalooza last August. That hotel overlooks Grant Park.

Sunday is marathon day here in Chicago, with the race starting and finishing in Grant Park.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Chicago police officers will be ready, and runners feel good about that.

"I'm going to mostly focus on me and trust that everybody put in place to do their job is going to do their job to keep us safe," said Jackson Neff, who is running in the marathon.

The Cubs play their first playoff game Friday, and many people are planning to watch it on the big screen outside Wrigley Field. There will be increased security outside the ballpark.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventschicago marathongrant parksecurityrunningChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Emanuel: Chicago prepared for 'any eventuality' ahead of marathon
CHICAGO MARATHON
Emanuel: Chicago prepared for 'any eventuality' ahead of marathon
Rita Jeptoo banned 2 years
Eliud Kipchoge wins in Chicago
More chicago marathon
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated at Thompson Center
Emanuel: Chicago prepared for 'any eventuality' ahead of marathon
ABC7 Chicago to feature live broadcast of Columbus Day Parade
Alan Krashesky and Jim Rose mark 35 years at ABC7
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
'Please mommy, stop!': Boy burned to death in bathtub, police say
Expert says Crestwood red light camera intersection doesn't follow guidelines
UIC investigating suspected case of bed bugs in dorm
Former sheriff's deputy turned armed fugitive taken into custody in Earlville, Ill.
Mom gets 9 surgeries to look like Melania Trump
NRA calls for additional regulations on bump stocks
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
Show More
Class action lawsuit filed over Crestwood red light camera
Mother and daughter arrested for trunk full of pot during traffic stop
On DACA renewal deadline, recipients call on Congress to pass legislation
Male shot in head, female stabbed on West Side
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos