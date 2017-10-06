Security for Chicago Marathon increased in wake of Las Vegas shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police are making sure security is tight for big events, including the Chicago Marathon this weekend.
Authorities said "significantly" more undercover police will be on duty this weekend in light of new developments in the Las Vegas mass shooting.
The shooting suspect, Stephen Paddock, booked two rooms at The Blackstone hotel during Lollapalooza last August. That hotel overlooks Grant Park.
Sunday is marathon day here in Chicago, with the race starting and finishing in Grant Park.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Chicago police officers will be ready, and runners feel good about that.
"I'm going to mostly focus on me and trust that everybody put in place to do their job is going to do their job to keep us safe," said Jackson Neff, who is running in the marathon.
The Cubs play their first playoff game Friday, and many people are planning to watch it on the big screen outside Wrigley Field. There will be increased security outside the ballpark.