Thousands of runners get ready to hit streets for Chicago Marathon

The 2017 Chicago Marathon route.

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of runners are getting ready to hit the streets for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday morning.

Security concerns are high this year, but the city has been busy preparing.

Forty thousand runners will participate, and among them will be 10 runners from Puerto Rico. They will be running in support of the battered island.

Nearly two million people are expected to watch the marathon to cheer on the runners. One of the best spots to do that? Near the finish line at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road. They'll need your encouragement because the only real uphill portion of the race is right near the end at Roosevelt Road.

The Chicago Police Department and federal authorities have upped security around the 26.2 mile marathon route. Police said they will have a presence at hotels on the route and even sharpshooters stationed on and around high-rises. There will also be fencing and undercover officers.

The marathon starts in Grant Park, travels through 29 neighborhoods, first heading north and snaking around the west of the city, down to 35th Street and then back up to Grant Park.

"I'm super nervous but super excited cause I grew up here. My parents are still on the same spot on La Salle so I watched it my whole life," said marathon runner Sara Grgurovic.

The wheelchair race starts at 7:20 a.m., and athletes with disabilities at 7:23 a.m. Three waves of runners begin at 7:30 a.m.

The course is open for 6 and a half hours that is roughly fifteen minutes per mile.

For more information, visit www.chicagomarathon.com. To look up race results, click here.
CHICAGO MARATHON
