PUERTO RICO

Congressman Luis Gutierrez returns to Chicago from Puerto Rico after aid trip

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Chicago, returned Oct. 1, 2017 after a weekend viewing the devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Chicago, returned to Chicago Sunday evening after spending the weekend helping FEMA crews hand out supplies.

Gutierrez, whose parents were born in Puerto Rico, also toured the devastation.

"It's very difficult to see people hungry, to see people thirsty," he said Sunday.

Gutierrez said that President Trump needs to do more, and stop attacking Puerto Ricans.

"Mr. President, stop calling us lazy. Stop calling us incompetent. Stop blaming us for this tragedy that has fallen on the people of Puerto Rico. A hurricane is a natural disaster. You've been playing golf all weekend," Gutierrez said.

Three of Gutierrez's family members who live in Puerto Rico will also join him on the United Airlines flight to Chicago.

Gutierrez landed on the island Friday afternoon and posted pictures of the devastation he saw from the air on Facebook -- more than a week after Hurricane Maria hit the island on Sept. 20.



Gutierrez was moved to tears Friday night in a television appearance as he described the destruction he saw on the island.

Gutierrez has been sharply critical of the Trump administration's response to the disaster, and is calling on the federal government to do more to help the people of Puerto Rico. His United Airlines flight was filled with much-needed supplies, including some things that he personally packed for his loved ones, who he said had been rationing food.

EMBED More News Videos

Congressman Luis Gutierrez was headed home Oct. 1, 2017 from visiting hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.


He is now calling for military intervention on the island.

Monday morning, Gutierrez will meet with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other community leaders to discuss relief efforts to Puerto Rico, as well as possible relocation of Puerto Ricans displaced by the hurricane.

Also on Monday, the city will announce that it will send 23 personnel from the Chicago Fire Department to Puerto Rico on Wednesday with defibrillators, stretchers, communications equipment and other supplies.

On Tuesday, Gutierrez heads to Washington, D.C., where the House will be in session.


CLICK HERE for ways to help Puerto Rico

Tips to help after a disaster
Hurricane Maria, the strongest tropical storm to hit Puerto Rico in nearly a century, killed more than a dozen and left behind untold devastation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
puerto ricohurricane mariadisaster reliefu.s. & worldLuis Gutierrezhurricane irmaChicagoO'HareIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Gutierrez heads to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with supplies
How to help Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico hurricane relief donations stuck on mainland
Trump waives cargo restrictions for Puerto Rico as criticism builds
PUERTO RICO
Gutierrez heads to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with supplies
Trump scoffs at 'politically motivated ingrates' after Maria
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
Caribbean dishes with twist served up at Downers Grove restaurant
More puerto rico
Top Stories
Video captures teen attacked after HS football game in NW Indiana
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother on South Side
Cubs playoff times for Games 1 and 2 released
Chicago man walks to D.C. to raise awareness about gun violence
O.J. Simpson released from prison after 9 years for armed robbery
Horse gets itself stuck in corral trying 'to be with companions'
Football players kicked off team after taking knee during anthem
3 dead, 23 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
CTA marking 70th anniversary with vintage train cars, bus
CPD: September shootings, murders both down from last year
Trump scoffs at 'politically motivated ingrates' after Maria
Marseille knife attacker allegedly yelled 'Allahu akbar!' before slayings
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother on South Side
O.J. Simpson released from prison after 9 years for armed robbery
Newsviews: National Museum of Mexican Art
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video