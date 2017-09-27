HURRICANE MARIA

How to help Puerto Rico in wake of 'total annihilation' by Hurricane Maria

Nestor Serrano walks on the upstairs floor of his home, where the walls were blown off, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)

Hurricane Maria, the strongest tropical storm to hit Puerto Rico in nearly a century, killed more than a dozen and left behind untold destruction.

"What's out there is total devastation. Total annihilation," San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said.

She said the lack of power and the oppressive heat are making the situation even more dire.

"People literally gasping for air. I personally have taken people out and put them in ambulances because their generator has run out," she said.

Here's everything you need to know about how to help those affected by the disaster in Puerto Rico and on other Caribbean island.



Give cash, not supplies
Most charities prefer monetary donations, especially if you plan to donate internationally. These are more flexible and cause less of a strain on the charity, allowing them to help more, USAID explained.

"Unlike material donations, cash involves no transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. It also enables relief organizations to spend more time providing aid by spending less time managing goods," the organization explained on its website.

Learn more with USAID's "greatest good donation calculator."

Check the charity

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

Make sure your donation is secure by going through an organization's official website or sending a check in the mail. Charity Navigator says you should never donate over the phone, email or unknown social media pages, as these are easier for scammers to target.

Where you can donate

Follow these links to donate to campaigns related to Puerto Rico and Hurricane Maria. Many pages also provide information about specific ways your donation will help.

Specific causes

Children's Hunger Fund: This organization provides food and other aid to children by coordinating with churches. This is their Hurricane Maria relief page.

Heart to Heart International: This is the hurricane relief page for the organization, which is providing free health clinics to those affected by recent hurricanes.

Humane Society: The Humane Society said they are deploying a team to Puerto Rico to help animals affected by Hurricane Maria.

International Medical Corps: The organization, which provides medical relief to those affected by disasters, set up this page for those affected by Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

MedShare: This organization, which collects medical supplies to redistribute to areas in need, set up this campaign for Hurricane Maria.

Save the Children: This organization said they are "on the ground in Puerto Rico" helping children affected by the storm.

General campaigns

American Red Cross: This is their general disaster relief fund.

Americares: This is the humanitarian organization's hurricane relief page.

Direct Relief: This is the general donation page for the organization, which is providing relief in Puerto Rico.

Global giving: This is their Puerto Rico & Caribbean Hurricane Relief Fund.

GoFundMe: This is a page created by the fundraising site that features individual campaigns helping victims of Hurricane Maria.

ICNA Relief: This is the Hurricane Maria disaster relief page for the Muslim humanitarian organization.

International Relief Teams: This is their Hurricane Maria relief campaign.

One America Appeal: This fundraising campaign, started by the five living former U.S. presidents, helps victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Project Hope: This is their Hurricane Maria relief campaign.

United for Puerto Rico: Started by the first lady of Puerto Rico in collaboration with the private sector, this campaign helps hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

World Vision: This is the Hurricane Maria disaster relief page for the Christian humanitarian organization.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
donationscharitiessocietyhurricane mariahurricane
Load Comments
HURRICANE MARIA
Trump to visit Puerto Rico nearly 2 weeks after Maria hit
Stars lend personal jets for Puerto Rico hurricane relief
Puerto Rico hurricane relief donations pour in from Chicago
Medical student arrives home from Dominica after Hurricane Maria
More hurricane maria
Top Stories
Man mugged on path near Shedd Aquarium, thrown into Lake Michigan
Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria after Hurricane Harvey
Trump to visit Puerto Rico nearly 2 weeks after Maria hit
Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for 1st time next year
Goodwill worker finds thousands of dollars in donated purse
Cubs magic number stands at 1; Chicago fans optimistic
BBB warns of fraudulent online dog sales
'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie engaged
Show More
Truck from Iowa company collided with Fed Ex vehicles in Joliet
Sex assault reported on Gurnee walking path
ABC7's Hosea Sanders speaks about his battle with prostate cancer
Carjacking near United Center ends in Near West Side crash
Otto Warmbier was 'blind and deaf' when he returned to US from N. Korea, parents say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos