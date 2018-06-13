Couple caught on camera pick-pocketing elderly woman in Westchester, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows a woman distracting the elderly woman at a Jewel in Westchester while her accomplice steals her wallet, police said. (WLS)

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) --
Police want your help to find a man and woman accused of pick-pocketing elderly women in grocery stores in the western suburbs.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Sherita Reece distracting a woman at a Jewel in Westchester while her accomplice Shawn Rucker steals her wallet.

The couple was later seen at a Target store using the victim's credit card, according to police.

Investigators said both suspects have warrants out of Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.

If you have any information, call the Westchester Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftsurveillance videoWestchester
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
More than 50 charged in investigation of heroin and fentanyl sales on West Side
Suspect escapes police custody in Elmhurst
Tour boat helps rescue kayakers in Chicago River
Inbound I-55 reopens after crash near Lemont Road
Relatives: Death of missing woman found in Lawndale garage might be connected to others
Giant sewing machine on display along Mag Mile
Western access to O'Hare closer to reality
Alleged stalker accused of sending woman 4K texts
Show More
Police investigate elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee
4-year-old hit by stray bullet, grandma's 911 call placed on hold
Google builds mini golf course in Chicago's Loop
Blue Island hardware store open since 1876 for sale
More News