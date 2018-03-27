CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson backs officer in LeGrier shooting

Bettie Jones, 55, and Quintonio LeGrier, 19, were fatally shot by police.

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is coming to the defense of a police officer who shot and killed two people.

In a letter dated March 22, Johnson said he disagrees with a recommendation to fire Officer Robert Rialmo, the police officer who fatally shot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and his downstairs neighbor, Bettie Jones, 55, on the day after Christmas 2015.

Rialmo was one of the officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call at LeGrier's father's West Side home. The officer said that he shot LeGrier when the teen came down the stairs swinging a baseball bat at him.

LeGrier's father, who initiated the 911 call, had asked Jones to open the door for officers. She was standing behind the door when LeGrier came down the stairs with the aluminum bat. She was shot in the chest and died.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) determined months ago that Rialmo was unjustified in firing on LeGrier, saying that the teen never swung the bat at the officer and citing forensic evidence inconsistent with the officer's story.

COPA's ruling stated that a "reasonable officer" would not have felt threatened by the encounter that lead to the shooting.

According to published reports, Johnson wrote in his letter to COPA that he disagrees with their findings and believed the shooting of LeGrier was justified.
