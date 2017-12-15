City drops suit against estate of man fatally shot by Chicago police

The City of Chicago dropped plans to sue the estate of 19-year-old Quintonio Legrier Friday. Legrier was shot and killed by a police officer the day after Christmas in 2015.Officer Robert Rialmo was responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a residence in West Garfield Park when Legrier walked outside of the home swinging a baseball bat, police said. Legrier suffered from mental illness.The officer fired shots at Legrier, killing him and his 55-year-old neighbor, Bettie Jones.The proposed civil lawsuit, filed Thursday, claimed Legrier was responsible for the shooting of Jones."We are constantly evaluating and reevaluating our legal strategies, and we have determines the motion is not the best course of action," said Bill McCaffrey of the City of Chicago.