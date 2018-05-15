Chicago police sent out an alert late Monday night asking the public for help to find a mother and her baby.Authorities called 3-month-old Royalty Wolf missing and endangered.Officials with the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services said Royalty's biological mother, 24-year-old Mikequera Randolph, was on a supervised visit with her daughter Monday when she allegedly fled with the baby.Royalty came into DCFS care in April, officials said. DCFS is investigating the child's abduction and is working with authorities to help find the baby and her mother.They were last seen Monday in the 1500-block of South Avers Avenue in the city's Lawndale neighborhood. Police said Randolph is known to frequent the area of North Pulaski Road and West Ferdinand Street in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood.Randolph was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans. Royalty was wearing pink pajamas.Anyone who has seen them or has information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 or the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.