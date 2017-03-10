EDUCATION

Bakery raises money for CPS with Chance the Rapper cookies

A Wicker Park bakery has offered a sweet way to help Chance the Rapper with his fundraising efforts for Chicago Public Schools. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Wicker Park bakery has offered a sweet way to help Chance the Rapper with his fundraising efforts for Chicago Public Schools.

Cookies inspired by the Chicago musician were flying off the bakery shelves.

Alliance Bakery has been busy turning out new batches of Chance the Rapper cookies after the first batch sold out right away.

"The silhouette cookie was inspired by his album cover so we airbrushed the background," said manager Tony Randall. "We're also doing Chance '3' cookies. We're doing Chance hat cookies."

The bakery was inspired when Chance made a $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools earlier this week and encouraged others to give as well.

"I love the idea. I'm a product of Chicago Public Schools and my son is in a public school and, yeah, they need help," said Peter Rios, Alliance Bakery owner.

One dollar from the sale of each cookie goes to Socialworks Chicago, Chance's non-profit group, which empowers youth through the arts and education.

"CPS is in dire need of assistance any way it can get it so I think it's fantastic," said teacher Allyn Teti.

The Chance the Rapper cookies cost $5 each and they'll be offered until the end of the school year.

Alliance Bakery will match the first $5,000 it raises to create a $10,000 donation for a local public school.
