EDUCATION

Chance the Rapper surprises CPS students, announces Google's $1M donation

CHICAGO --
Google teamed up with Chance the Rapper to bring computer science education to Chicago Public Schools.

The tech giant donated $1 million to the hip hop star's nonprofit, SocialWorks, which promotes youth empowerment through the arts, education and civic engagement.

Google also gave $500,000 to Children First Fund to support computer science programming at CPS.

Google officials said the company believes computer science is a critical part of education and helps students and educators develop technical skills for the future.

Chance the Rapper surprised students at Adam Clayton Powell Paideia Community Academy in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood to announce the donation Wednesday morning.

The students had just participated in a Google coding workshop, which aims to get young people excited about the subject and shows them how it's relevant to their day-to-day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcpschicago public schoolschance the rappergooglecomputersscienceeducationdonationsnonprofitChicagoSouth Shore
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
Transgender student sues Palatine school over locker room access
Chicago students taking part in Hour of Code class
CPS plan to shutter 4 Englewood schools sparks student protest
More Education
Top Stories
4 arrested after reports of shots fired on I-290 during funeral procession, Hillside chase
Police: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Woman who gave daughter, 13, knife used in teen's stabbing death pleads guilty
Man accused of licking woman's shoes at Walmart speaks out
Police: Baby smothered after brother climbs into crib
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
Trump flouts warnings, declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Show More
3 in custody in carjacking of Chicago Tribune reporter
Man pleads guilty to posing as woman online to lure kids into engaging in sex acts
Photo of mom's crochet captures heartbreaking Alzheimer's effect
Convicted child killer portrayed as compassionate when younger
More News
Photos
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos