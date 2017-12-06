Chance the Rapper surprises CPS students, announces Google's $1M donation

Google teamed up with Chance the Rapper to bring computer science education to Chicago Public Schools.The tech giant donated $1 million to the hip hop star's nonprofit, SocialWorks, which promotes youth empowerment through the arts, education and civic engagement.Google also gave $500,000 to Children First Fund to support computer science programming at CPS.Google officials said the company believes computer science is a critical part of education and helps students and educators develop technical skills for the future.Chance the Rapper surprised students at Adam Clayton Powell Paideia Community Academy in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood to announce the donation Wednesday morning.The students had just participated in a Google coding workshop, which aims to get young people excited about the subject and shows them how it's relevant to their day-to-day.