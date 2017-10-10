Chance the Rapper teams up with Lyft to raise money for CPS

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago native and Grammy winner Chance the Rapper is teaming up with the ride share company Lyft to help raise money for Chicago Public Schools.
Starting Tuesday, riders can round up their fare to the nearest dollar and the extra change will go to The New Chance Arts and Literature Fund.
.@Lyft AND @SocialWorks_Chi are teaming up! You can now Use Round Up & Donate, to contribute to New Chance Arts & Literature Fund. The more we ride, the more we raise to #supportCPS . https://t.co/eThgxMHkaa— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 10, 2017
Last month, Chance the Rapper announced that his non-profit organization SocialWorks has raised $2.2 million that will be given to 20 CPS schools for arts education programs.
SocialWorks, in partnership with CPS and arts education advocacy organization Ingenuity, created the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund to bring arts education to schools where budgets have been cut.
The fund's goal is strengthen arts curriculum, provide materials to students, encourage enrichment opportunities and hold CPS accountable for maintaining standards for the programs.
The option is available in the Lyft app. To log in and start donating, visit: https://www.lyft.com/round-up/causes/cps
In addition, Chance pledged $1 million to Chicago Public Schools back in March. At that time he also agreed to donate $10,000 for every $100,000 donated by other groups to support Chicago schools.
The 20 CPS schools selected for the grants are:
Ambrose Plamondon Elementary
Mireles Elementary Academy
C.E. Hughes Elementary
Edmond Burke Elementary
Edward White Career Academy
Esmond Elementary
Corliss High School
Aldridge Elementary
Fiske Elementary
Greenleaf Whittier Elementary
Beethoven Elementary
Mahalia Jackson Elementary
Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School
Ninos Heroes Elementary
Orr Academy High School
Oglesby Elementary
Robert A. Black Magnet Elementary
Dett Elementary
Spry Community Links High School
W.K. New Sullivan Elementary