Christmas music from Southland College Prep Charter High School

CHICAGO (WLS) --The only public charter high school in the south suburbs offers students more than just a college prep curriculum. Southland College Prep Charter High School, located in Richton Park, also gives students a wide range of artistic endeavors, such as band, chorus, dance, theatre and the visual arts.
Now in its seventh year, Southland College Prep has a graduation rate of 100 percent. The first four classes have been offered more than $55 million in merit-based scholarships. Southland has a rigorous college prep curriculum, small classes, a European-model nine-hour school day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when only then do students begin extra-curricular activities such as performing arts like chorus and sports.
Members of the school's A Cappella group visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to perform some of their favorite Christmas songs just in time for the season.