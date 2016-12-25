CHARTER SCHOOL

Christmas music from Southland College Prep Charter High School
EMBED </>More News Videos

The only public charter high school in the south suburbs offers students more than just a college prep curriculum. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The only public charter high school in the south suburbs offers students more than just a college prep curriculum. Southland College Prep Charter High School, located in Richton Park, also gives students a wide range of artistic endeavors, such as band, chorus, dance, theatre and the visual arts.

Now in its seventh year, Southland College Prep has a graduation rate of 100 percent. The first four classes have been offered more than $55 million in merit-based scholarships. Southland has a rigorous college prep curriculum, small classes, a European-model nine-hour school day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when only then do students begin extra-curricular activities such as performing arts like chorus and sports.

Members of the school's A Cappella group visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to perform some of their favorite Christmas songs just in time for the season.

EMBED </>More News Videos

The only public charter high school in the south suburbs offers students more than just a college prep curriculum.

Related Topics:
educationchristmasmusiccharter schoolRichton Park
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHARTER SCHOOL
3 Noble charter staffers OK'd using CPS student data to recruit
Grants announced for Chicago public charter schools
UNO Charter Schools, teachers reach tentative deal; avert strike
Union UNO Charter School teachers avoid strike Wednesday
More charter school
EDUCATION
3 Noble charter staffers OK'd using CPS student data to recruit
Grants announced for Chicago public charter schools
Proposal aims to consolidate under-enrolled high schools in Englewood
Parents, CPS teachers demand more resources for special education
More Education
Top Stories
Cardinal Cupich leads Christmas Mass at Holy Name
Powerful 7.6 earthquake shakes Chile, tsunami alert declared
Firefighter hospitalized after Christmas blaze on Far South Side
Chabad of Bucktown celebrates Hanukkah with public menorah lighting
Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea
Pope wishes Christmas peace to those scarred by war
6 dead, 21 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings
Show More
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
Man, 73, missing from South Side
Rainbow PUSH marks 45th anniversary with Christmas basket giveaway
No injuries reported in Lakeview extra-alarm fire
BBB cautions consumers to know policy before returning gifts
More News
Top Video
Cardinal Cupich leads Christmas Mass at Holy Name
ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive is coming up
Group of young men make surprise Christmas Eve deliveries in Chicago
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video