The Chicago Board of Education is meeting Wednesday to vote on a revised budget to close a $111 million shortfall.Ahead of the budget vote, nearly the entire Chicago Public Schools Latino Advisory Committee said they will resign in protest of budget cuts.Fifteen of the 16 members of the committee planned to resign because they said $46 million being cut from schools disproportionately affects Hispanic schools.Chicago Public Schools is considering a variety of ways to close that operating budget gap. The board's budget is $5.4 billion in total.One would be shortening the school year. CPS can cut the school year by four days without being docked its share of state funding.Earlier this month, Chicago Public Schools announced a freeze of $46 million in non-personnel funds at schools.This is the third version of the operating budget CPS has attempted to balance. The previous one included $215 million the board was hoping to get from the state, but Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed legislation providing that funding because lawmakers did not pass pension reform.Jennifer Nava, who recently graduated from Brighton Park Middle School, said she remembers all the cuts she endured last year."Our library stopped being used our music program was cut; and an 8th grade teacher that was very important to me, who was like a father figure to me, was cut," Nava said.Inside the meeting Wednesday, CPS CEO Forrest Claypool said he is aware of the inequities and he is working on smoothing them out.In addition to the resignations, there have been other forms of protest, like some folks staking outside Benito Juarez. That school is losing $600,000 with this proposed budget plan.