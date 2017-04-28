CPS will remain open until end of school year, Rahm Emanuel says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1930762" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPS will remain open until end of school year, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at a press conference.

Forrest Claypool very disappointed with ruling pic.twitter.com/U1V7Mj9lYn — Sarah Schulte (@SchulteABC7) April 28, 2017

Judge denies #CPS motion for an injunction, grants state's motion to dismiss case, but is allowing CPS to come back with a new argument — Sarah Schulte (@SchulteABC7) April 28, 2017

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Friday that Chicago Public Schools will remain open until the end of the school year, as opposed to closing 20 days early on June 1.On Friday, a Cook County judge granted the State of Illinois' motion to dismiss the Chicago Public Schools' civil rights lawsuit over school funding. However, the judge is allowing CPS to come back with a new argument."Obviously, we are very disappointed in the judge's ruling that it is permissible for the State of Illinois to discriminate on the basis of race against CPS school children and that there's nothing in the Civil Rights Act that can prevent that," CPS CEO Forrest Claypool said.CPS has been short money since Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed a bill that would give CPS $215 million for teacher pensions.The school district has threatened to close school June 1. CPS was hoping a civil rights lawsuit would force the state to fund schools more fairly.CPS accounts for 20 percent of Illinois' students, but only gets 15 percent of the state funding and 90 percent of CPS kids are minorities.The Rauner administration said it's time to stop pointing fingers and pass a balanced budget that includes equitable funding"It's important to point out that the Chicago Public School Board and CEO Claypool could forward and pass a budget that included $215 million that had not been appropriated by the general assembly and that's one of the reasons we're in the situation that we're in right now," Beth Purvis, Illinois Education Secretary saidThe Chicago Teachers Union issued a statement in response to Friday's ruling.