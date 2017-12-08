CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool is resigning effective Dec. 31, 2017, Chicago School Board President Frank Clark announced Friday.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel recommended Dr. Janice Jackson, who currently serves as Chief Education Officer, to replace Claypool. Clark said the school board will vote on the recommendation at their next board meeting.
Clark and Emanuel both praised Claypool for his work with Chicago Public Schools, as well as his previous work with the Chicago Transit Authority and Chicago Park District.
Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Jesse Sharkey had a different perspective on the end of Claypool's tenure.
"Claypool has done a lot of damage to the schools in the city of Chicago. Reputational damage, we've seen tens of thousands of families, especially black and brown students and their families, leave. He's undermined their credibility, there's been a moral taint about his office. Good riddance, glad to see him go," Sharkey said.
Candidate for Illinois Attorney General Jesse Ruiz released a statement, saying, "It is unfortunate that it had to come to this, but I believe that Forrest Claypool, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago Public Schools, has chosen to do the right thing in resigning his position. It is time for Chicago to follow the lead of major cities around the country and move to an elected Board of Education. I believe an elected school board will increase transparency and accountability in the leadership of our public school system."
Candidate for Illinois Attorney General Sharon Fairley released a statement, saying, "Forrest Claypool's resignation was the right choice and in the best interest of Chicago taxpayers. In finding Claypool's replacement, I hope the administration seeks community input and vetting before deciding who the next permanent CPS CEO will be. The administration needs to pick someone who has the integrity and drive to change the culture at CPS and who'll give all parents of CPS students the confidence that providing the best educational opportunities for every student is a priority."
The Inspector General for Chicago Public Schools previously recommended CPS CEO Claypool be fired.
A Wednesday report cites Claypool's handling of an ethics investigation involving the school district's general counsel. The report concluded that Claypool lied to investigators and executed a cover-up in hopes of keeping information from the public and the Chicago School Board.
The report stems from an ethics probe into CPS' top lawyer Ronal Marmer. Schuler said Claypool's handpicked CPS attorney violated district ethics policies by hiring his old firm to handle a civil rights lawsuit against the state on school funding. The problem was that Marmer was still receiving severance payments from the firm.
"The underlying violation was whether the general counsel was allowed to supervise work by his old firm while he was general counsel," Schuler said.
Schuler said Claypool could have allowed another CPS attorney to handle the case, or asked the school board for an exception to the rule, but he didn't.
After the IG's investigation was made public, Claypool admitted he made a mistake.
