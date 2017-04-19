A court hearing Wednesday morning could decide if parents of Chicago Public Schools students need to make plans for an early end to the school year.Ending the school year on June 1 would save CPS $91 million. But that's 20 days early.The reason CPS CEO Forrest Claypool suggested the new end date is because the district faces a huge budget deficit.An effort to release money from the city's $1 billion tax-increment financing fund failed. Wednesday's hearing is a last-ditch effort to keep the school year going.CPS is suing Illinois and Governor Bruce Rauner for discriminatory funding, saying the state is discriminating against the city's large population of minority students by giving more money to teacher pensions outside Chicago than to CPS.The district wants a judge to force the state to release more money.Attorneys for Rauner seek to dismiss the case. If that happens, the school year could end as early as June 1.