EDUCATION

VIDEO: Kindergarteners learn respect by taking turns greeting classmates each day

EMBED </>More Videos

A kindergarten teacher in a small town south of Fort Worth, Texas, had an idea that she hopes will make a big impact on her young students. (WLS)

KEENE, Texas (WLS) --
A kindergarten teacher in a small town south of Fort Worth, Texas, had an idea that she hopes will make a big impact on her young students.

Every morning, Ashley Colton Taylor's students take turns being a "greeter."

The greeter welcomes every student into the classroom with a "good morning" and a handshake, or even a hug.

Taylor posted a video of one of her students greeting his classmates on Facebook. She said she believes starting the day with a friendly greeting will help teach them compassion and respect for one another.

She wrote in her Facebook post, "When I see the direction this world is heading, it reminds me that what I am doing will make a difference."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationkindergartenstudentsmust-see videou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Oswego High School yearbook caption draws criticism
Chicago Defender Charities relaunches Youth Media Program
25 Illinois schools receive math, science teacher training
Test scores suffered after CPS closed 50 schools in 2013, study says
More Education
Top Stories
Roseanne Barr blames tweet that prompted cancellation of ABC show on Ambien
Driver fatally shot in head in Printer's Row
McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot to top $1.2M
6 injured, 1 arrested after Des Plaines car chase leads to Rosemont crash
Boy born without arms not allowed to eat on table at IHOP
Teen killed in violent crash with twice-deported man on drugs, investigators say
Birth control pills recalled; packaging error could lead to unintended pregnancy
Puppy that had 'FREE' written on fur put up for adoption
Show More
'A Chicago hero': CFD mourns diver who died during Chicago River search
Police: Winfield man killed parents, self when parents wanted to kick him out
Desiree Tate, political adviser and Obama Foundation member, dies at 62
Eric Greitens, Missouri governor, resigns amid affair scandal
More News