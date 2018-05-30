A kindergarten teacher in a small town south of Fort Worth, Texas, had an idea that she hopes will make a big impact on her young students.Every morning, Ashley Colton Taylor's students take turns being a "greeter."The greeter welcomes every student into the classroom with a "good morning" and a handshake, or even a hug.Taylor posted a video of one of her students greeting his classmates on Facebook. She said she believes starting the day with a friendly greeting will help teach them compassion and respect for one another.She wrote in her Facebook post, "When I see the direction this world is heading, it reminds me that what I am doing will make a difference."