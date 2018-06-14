190 North - June 24, 2018

Summer is finally here and ABC 7's 190 NORTH is jam-packed with new and interactive things to do around Chicagoland. The show opens on Chicago's beautiful lakefront with picturesque views of the city. Hosted by Janet Davies with contributions from Mark Nilsson and Dionne Miller, this half-hour special airs Sunday, June 24 at 11:00 PM on ABC 7.If you're looking for a memorable night out, Broadway In Chicago is the ticket! 190 NORTH gives you a sneak peek at two exciting musicals, Heartbreak Hotel and The Cher Show coming to Chicago this summer. Heartbreak Hotel follows the life of the rock & roll legend Elvis Presley in this prequel to the beloved show "Million Dollar Quartet". Then, The Cher Show is a variety show and musical based on the life of rock goddess, actress and star, Cher!Looking for dinner with a view? 190 NORTH visits two new restaurants serving up food by the lakefront. The Lakefront Restaurant is an upscale tavern complete with intimate tables, skyline patio, and a stunning view of the city. Also featured is the hip Shore Club Chicago, which offers small-plate dining and showcases a breathtaking view of Lake Michigan.To help you escape the blistering heat, 190 NORTH shows off some indoor fun that everyone will love. Royal Palms is a cool spot for an old game! This shuffle board club boasts 11 regulation courts as well as drinks and food. Also rising in popularity is Flight Club, a venue that offers a delicious menu and old school darts with a modern twist.Do you have a sweet tooth? Right in time for summer, 190 NORTH highlights some unique ice-cream spots to help you cool down. WondeRoll, Thai rolled ice-cream, offers their customers a fresh-rolled dessert that's as pretty as it is delicious! Another creative sweet spot, Snow Factory, uses a unique ingredient to make their ice-cream. This shop uses vats of liquid nitrogen to create all of their creamy, frozen treats and give the customers some 'frigid food magic'!Looking for something fun to do with the whole family? 190 NORTH takes a look at Rosemont's brand new minor league team, the Chicago Dogs. The state-of-the-art facility and affordable pricing proves that baseball is truly an experience for all to enjoy.Then, 190 NORTH features ShopColumbia, Columbia College's own store that sells student's and alumni's creative work. This can range from music to clothing, accessories and even one-of-a-kind art, all at an affordable price.