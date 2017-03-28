  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Community members hold press conference outside ICE shooting victim's Belmont-Cragin house... shortly
2017 Chicago Blues Festival lineup announced

The full lineup for the 34th Annual Chicago Blues Festival, which runs June 9-11 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, was released Tuesday.

The festival headliners performing on the main stage at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion over the three days include: Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues, Rhymefest, John Primer and The Real Deal, Nellie "Tiger" Travis, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr., Rhiannon Giddens, Ronnie Baker Brooks and Theo Huff and the New Agenda Band.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

JAY PRITZKER PAVILION
John Primer and The Real Deal
Rhymefest
Celebrating 40 Years: Billy Branch & The Son of Blues with special guests Lurrie Bell, Freddie Dixon, J.W.S. Williams, Carlos Johnson, Carl Weathersby, Bill McFarland and Chicago Fire Horns and Mae Koen & The Lights.

BUDWEISER CROSSROADS STAGE (SOUTH PROMENADE)
Demetria Taylor
Mary Lane and the No Static Blues Band
Nick Moss Band
The Mike Wheeler Band
Guy King

MISSISSIPPI JUKE JOINT (NORTH PROMENADE)
Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis and Stone Academy
Eden Brent
Cedric Burnside Project
Jarekus Singleton
Jam Session with Cedric Burnside

FRONT PORCH STAGE (HARRIS THEATER ROOF TOP)
Rip Lee Pryor
The Jimmy Burns Band
Henry Gray & Bob Corritore
Tribute to Barrelhouse Chuck featuring Billy Flynn, Johnny Iguana Roosevelt Purifoy and Piano Willie OShawny
SATURDAY, JUNE 10

JAY PRITZKER PAVILION (SOUL/R&B NIGHT)
Nellie Tiger Travis
Theo Huff and the New Agenda Band
William Bell

BUDWEISER CROSSROADS STAGE (SOUTH PROMENADE)
Chicago Wind with Matthew Skoller & Deitra Farr
Lynne Jordan & The Shivers
Big Bill Morganfield
Coco Montoya
Southside Tribute to Killer Ray Allison with Joe Pratt & The Source One Band and JoJo Murray

MISSISSIPPI JUKE JOINT (NORTH PROMENADE TENT)
Panel Discussion: Mississippi Blues Trail 10th Anniversary with Jim O'Neal, Dr. Edgar Smith, Scott Barretta and Alex Thomas
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Bridges to the Blues by Donda's House
Vick Allen
Jam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

FRONT PORCH (HARRIS THEATER ROOF TOP)
Khalif Wailin' Walter
Eddie Taylor, Jr.'s Tribute to Eddie Taylor, Sr.
Jimmy Johnson Band
Harmonica Hinds Quartet
SUNDAY, JUNE 11

JAY PRITZKER PAVILION
Ronnie Baker Brooks
Rhiannon Giddens
Gary Clark Jr.

BUDWEISER CROSSROADS STAGE (SOUTH PROMENADE)
Tail Dragger and the Allstars
The Blues Disciples with special guest Ms. Erica Johnson & Milwaukee Slim
Vance Kelly and the Backstreet Blues Band
Rick Estrin & The Nightcats
Melvia "Chick" Rodgers

FRONT PORCH STAGE (HARRIS THEATER ROOF TOP)
The Como Mamas
Mud Morganfield Band
Chi-Town Harp Showcase featuring Omar Coleman, Russ Green and Lamont Harris
Wallace Coleman

MISSISSIPPI JUKE JOINT (NORTH PROMENADE TENT)
Panel Discussion: Tribute to Amy Van Singel with Dick Shurman, Jim O'Neal and Rebecca Sive
JJ Thames
Zakiya Hooker
Denise LaSalle
Jam Session with Eddie Taylor, Jr.

For the complete schedule, visit chicagobluesfestival.us.
