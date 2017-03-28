2017 Chicago Blues Festival lineup announced



The full lineup for the 34th Annual Chicago Blues Festival, which runs June 9-11 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, was released Tuesday.The festival headliners performing on the main stage at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion over the three days include: Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues, Rhymefest, John Primer and The Real Deal, Nellie "Tiger" Travis, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr., Rhiannon Giddens, Ronnie Baker Brooks and Theo Huff and the New Agenda Band.John Primer and The Real DealRhymefestCelebrating 40 Years: Billy Branch & The Son of Blues with special guests Lurrie Bell, Freddie Dixon, J.W.S. Williams, Carlos Johnson, Carl Weathersby, Bill McFarland and Chicago Fire Horns and Mae Koen & The Lights.Demetria TaylorMary Lane and the No Static Blues BandNick Moss BandThe Mike Wheeler BandGuy KingBlues in the Schools with Katherine Davis and Stone AcademyEden BrentCedric Burnside ProjectJarekus SingletonJam Session with Cedric BurnsideRip Lee PryorThe Jimmy Burns BandHenry Gray & Bob CorritoreTribute to Barrelhouse Chuck featuring Billy Flynn, Johnny Iguana Roosevelt Purifoy and Piano Willie OShawnyNellie Tiger TravisTheo Huff and the New Agenda BandWilliam BellChicago Wind with Matthew Skoller & Deitra FarrLynne Jordan & The ShiversBig Bill MorganfieldCoco MontoyaSouthside Tribute to Killer Ray Allison with Joe Pratt & The Source One Band and JoJo MurrayPanel Discussion: Mississippi Blues Trail 10th Anniversary with Jim O'Neal, Dr. Edgar Smith, Scott Barretta and Alex ThomasChristone "Kingfish" IngramBridges to the Blues by Donda's HouseVick AllenJam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" SmithKhalif Wailin' WalterEddie Taylor, Jr.'s Tribute to Eddie Taylor, Sr.Jimmy Johnson BandHarmonica Hinds QuartetRonnie Baker BrooksRhiannon GiddensGary Clark Jr.Tail Dragger and the AllstarsThe Blues Disciples with special guest Ms. Erica Johnson & Milwaukee SlimVance Kelly and the Backstreet Blues BandRick Estrin & The NightcatsMelvia "Chick" RodgersThe Como MamasMud Morganfield BandChi-Town Harp Showcase featuring Omar Coleman, Russ Green and Lamont HarrisWallace ColemanPanel Discussion: Tribute to Amy Van Singel with Dick Shurman, Jim O'Neal and Rebecca SiveJJ ThamesZakiya HookerDenise LaSalleJam Session with Eddie Taylor, Jr.