'Ant-Man and The Wasp' soar to the big screen this week

Another crime-fighting bonanza will hit theaters this week with "Ant-Man and The Wasp."Leading lady Evangeline Lilly talked about her character, the first titular female superhero in a Marvel film, who takes flight in the film."I'm very honored and I'm very excited," Lilly said. "When you're playing a formidable, powerful, tough, female character, what can sometimes get lost is her three-dimensional emotion - her vulnerability, her femininity - when you don't have enough time to really delve into the character."Lilly said she thinks the chemistry between herself and Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, is one of the most important parts of the film."In the comic book series, Ant-Man and The Wasp were two of the original founding members of The Avengers and they were a duo, they were always a partnership. We're establishing that in this film, so the chemistry was paramount."Lilly also talked about how funny Rudd is on set, and how hard it could be to keep her composure."I was a Paul Rudd fan before I took this film. It's one of the reasons I started in this franchise, because Paul Rudd was going to be the lead," Lilly said. "He always, on set, cracks me up. I just find when he starts riffing or he starts ad-libbing, I go into this space of like, 'I'm not here. I'm gonna pretend I'm not here, because otherwise I'm gonna blow it. I'm going to end up laughing over his lines.'""Ant-Man and The Wasp" premieres Friday.