'Ant-Man and The Wasp' soar to the big screen this week

Evangeline Lilly talks about partnership between superheroes (WLS) --Another crime-fighting bonanza will hit theaters this week with "Ant-Man and The Wasp."
Leading lady Evangeline Lilly talked about her character, the first titular female superhero in a Marvel film, who takes flight in the film.
"I'm very honored and I'm very excited," Lilly said. "When you're playing a formidable, powerful, tough, female character, what can sometimes get lost is her three-dimensional emotion - her vulnerability, her femininity - when you don't have enough time to really delve into the character."
Lilly said she thinks the chemistry between herself and Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, is one of the most important parts of the film.
"In the comic book series, Ant-Man and The Wasp were two of the original founding members of The Avengers and they were a duo, they were always a partnership. We're establishing that in this film, so the chemistry was paramount."
Lilly also talked about how funny Rudd is on set, and how hard it could be to keep her composure.
"I was a Paul Rudd fan before I took this film. It's one of the reasons I started in this franchise, because Paul Rudd was going to be the lead," Lilly said. "He always, on set, cracks me up. I just find when he starts riffing or he starts ad-libbing, I go into this space of like, 'I'm not here. I'm gonna pretend I'm not here, because otherwise I'm gonna blow it. I'm going to end up laughing over his lines.'"
"Ant-Man and The Wasp" premieres Friday.