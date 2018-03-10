ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

"Deception" combines magic, criminal investigation in new ABC drama

EMBED </>More Videos

031018-wls-deception-preview-vid

American Idol isn't the only premiere coming to ABC7 Sunday night.

A new ABC drama, "Deception," will tell the story of a superstar magician putting his talents to work for the FBI.

Jack Cutmore Scott will play Cameron Black, a magician who pulls out every trick in the book to help government agent Kay Daniels, played by Ilfenesh Hadera, catch criminals.

"The worlds we come from are so dramatically different, obviously there's a little bit of knocking of heads," said Scott of the characters.

Some of the show's stunts and tricks leave even the show's stars baffled.

"It's just fun and cool," Hadera said. "It's just this head scratching, 'how did they do that?'"

"Deception" debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. after the two-hour season premiere of "American Idol".
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevision
(Copyright ©2018 ABC, Inc.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Nun dies in court during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Wheaton man to be featured in American Idol auditions
Watch Kelly Ripa's 'American Idol' audition
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Vernon Hills coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Missing person found in Plainfield retention pond
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Body discovered after 4-hour barricade situation in Sauk Village
Plainfield couple killed at Central Michigan University remembered at funeral
Police arrest mom after 9-month-old baby found in road
Nun dies in court during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Suspect arrested after California shooting leaves officer dead
Show More
1 dead in Joliet shooting at Izzy's Bar, suspect charged
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Driver killed in shooting in Auburn Gresham
First jail-wide, in-person voting held at Cook County Jail
Authorities give few clues to why Army vet gunned down women
More News
Top Video
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Open Outcry brings fresh take on beer, pizza to Beverly
Vernon Hills coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Plainfield couple killed at Central Michigan University remembered at funeral
More Video