"Deception" combines magic, criminal investigation in new ABC drama

American Idol isn't the only premiere coming to ABC7 Sunday night.A new ABC drama, "Deception," will tell the story of a superstar magician putting his talents to work for the FBI.Jack Cutmore Scott will play Cameron Black, a magician who pulls out every trick in the book to help government agent Kay Daniels, played by Ilfenesh Hadera, catch criminals."The worlds we come from are so dramatically different, obviously there's a little bit of knocking of heads," said Scott of the characters.Some of the show's stunts and tricks leave even the show's stars baffled."It's just fun and cool," Hadera said. "It's just this head scratching, 'how did they do that?'""Deception" debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. after the two-hour season premiere of "American Idol".