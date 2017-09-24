Designers show off at Latino Fashion Week

CHICAGO (WLS) --Local, national, and international fashion designers are bringing their best for the 11th Latino Fashion Week in Chicago. The events begin on September 28, 2017 at Block 37. This year's "Without Limits Tour" encourages designers to think outside the box. Opening night will feature local designers showcasing their stunning styles and dynamic designs and the traditional LFW Celebrity Catwalk.
ABC 7's John Garcia and Stacey Baca are scheduled to walk the runway and the red carpet for the opening night. The co-founders of Latino Fashion Week, Arabel Alva Rosales and Cesar Rolon, brought a few models to the ABC 7 State Street Studios in advance of their big week.
Latino Fashion Week 2017 "Without Limits"
Thursday, Sep. 28 - Saturday, Sep. 30, 2017
Hours: Find details for all events at latinofashionwk.com.
Block 37, 108 N. State Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Ticket prices vary
Deadline to register: Early bird tickets available now
For more information, visit latinofashionwk.com.