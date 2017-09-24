ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Designers show off at Latino Fashion Week

EMBED </>More Videos

International designers come to Chicago to show off their latest work. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Local, national, and international fashion designers are bringing their best for the 11th Latino Fashion Week in Chicago. The events begin on September 28, 2017 at Block 37. This year's "Without Limits Tour" encourages designers to think outside the box. Opening night will feature local designers showcasing their stunning styles and dynamic designs and the traditional LFW Celebrity Catwalk.

ABC 7's John Garcia and Stacey Baca are scheduled to walk the runway and the red carpet for the opening night. The co-founders of Latino Fashion Week, Arabel Alva Rosales and Cesar Rolon, brought a few models to the ABC 7 State Street Studios in advance of their big week.
Latino Fashion Week 2017 "Without Limits"
Thursday, Sep. 28 - Saturday, Sep. 30, 2017
Hours: Find details for all events at latinofashionwk.com.
Block 37, 108 N. State Street, Chicago, IL 60602

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Ticket prices vary
Deadline to register: Early bird tickets available now

For more information, visit latinofashionwk.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfashionfashion showChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams among stars performing at 'A Concert for Charlottesville'
Meghan Markle appears at Prince Harry's Invictus Games
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Kylie Jenner is pregnant
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Record-breaking extreme heat hits Chicago area
US flies mission north of DMZ, sends message to North Korea
Runners take on Chicago Half-Marathon in record heat
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting causes car to crash onto I-80/94 in Gary
Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico officials describe 'apocalyptic' conditions
2 new quakes, magnitudes 6.1 and 4.5, shake jittery Mexico
Trump says if NFL fans 'stay away' due to kneeling players 'you will see change fast'
LeBron James bashes Trump for disinviting Steph Curry
Show More
'Poopman' uses Kentucky car wash as personal restroom
1 arrested after protest outside Rosemont hotel where woman found dead
$1 million bond set for man accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl
Police: Man exposed himself near North Side day care center
More News
Top Video
Record-breaking extreme heat hits Chicago area
Proxi offers more casual dining experience than older sibling, Sepia
3 families left homeless after extra-alarm fire in Washington Park
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video