WINDY CITY LIVE

Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" star Lauren Tom

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Lauren Tom is a Highland Park native and one of the stars of Disney Channel's show "Andi Mack." (WLS)

Lauren Tom, a Highland Park native and one of the stars of Disney Channel's show "Andi Mack," stopped by WCL to talk about growing up in the Chicago area, her role as Julie on "Friends," "The Joy Luck Club," and, of course, her role of Celia Mack, the Mack matriarch on "Andi Mack."

"Andi Mack" will return to the Disney Channel with all new episodes in June. The show will airs 8 p.m. Mondays.

Find out more about "Andi Mack" on the Disney website:
http://disneychannel.disney.com/andi-mack

Find out more about Lauren on her website:
https://laurentom.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEdisney
WINDY CITY LIVE
Time to redecorate with LA-Z-BOY
Eugenio Derbez talks about new movie 'Overboard'
Pillow Talk: What's your addy?
Mother's Day gift guide
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Eugenio Derbez talks about new movie 'Overboard'
Pillow Talk: What's your addy?
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Tips for mothers looking to date
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus
Southwest flight from Midway diverted to Cleveland after cracked window
12 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago on May 1, including 4-year-old girl
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Superdawg announces death of matriarch Flaurie Berman
2 men arrested at Starbucks settle with city for $200K youth program
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
Show More
Man receives toll booth bill for empty truck he donated to charity
Young couple murdered in their Pa. home; person of interest sought
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
NOT PLAYING AROUND: Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspect
College of DuPage student 1 of 2 shot at West Side party
More News