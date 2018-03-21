Evanston native, 'Roseanne' star Lecy Goranson talks reboot

She grew up in Evanston and took acting classes at the Piven Theatre Workshop. She decided she wanted to go on an audition so she could go downtown. That's how Alicia "Lecy" Goranson won the coveted role of Becky on the iconic show "Roseanne." She now reprises that role in the new reboot of the classic show, along with all the original cast members.
Lecy stopped by to talk about the show, growing up in Evanston and the upcoming benefit she is hosting for the Piven Theatre Workshop.
Check out the new "Roseanne" on ABC on March 27 at 7 p.m.
Find out more about "Roseanne" on the ABC website.
Visit the Piven Theatre Workshop's website for more information about the upcoming gala.
