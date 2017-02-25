OSCARS

Here are your 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards winners

Editors Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders accept the Best Editing award for 'Moonlight' onstage during the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Film Independent)

It's the night before the Oscars, which means it's time for one last awards show before Hollywood's Biggest Night. The Film Independent Spirit Awards honors excellence in movies with a budget of less than $20 million.

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
WINNER: Molly Shannon in Other People
Edwina Findley in Free In Deed
Paulina Garcia in Little Men
Lily Gladstone in Certain Women
Riley Keough in American Honey

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
WINNER: Toni Erdmann (Germany/Romania)
Aquarius (Brazil)
Chevalier (Greece)
My Golden Days (France)
Under the Shadow (Iran/United Kingdom)

BEST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Little Men
Hell or High Water

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
WINNER: Spa Night
Free In Deed
Hunter Gatherer
Lovesong
Nakom

BEST DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: O.J.: Made in America
13th
Cameraperson
I Am Not Your Negro
Sonita
Under the Sun

BEST FIRST FEATURE
WINNER: The Witch
The Childhood of a Leader
The Fits
Other People
Swiss Army Man

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Moonlight
Free In Deed
The Childhood of a Leader
The Eyes of My Mother
American Honey

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: The Witch
Other People
Barry
Jean of the Joneses
Christine

BEST SUPPORTING MALE
WINNER: Ben Foster in Hell or High Water
Ralph Fiennes in A Bigger Splash
Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea
Shia LaBeouf in American Honey
Craig Robinson in Morris From America

BEST EDITING
WINNER: Moonlight
Swiss Army Man
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
Jackie

BEST FEATURE
American Honey
Chronic
Jackie
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

BEST DIRECTOR
Andrea Arnold for American Honey
Barry Jenkins for Moonlight
Pablo Larrain for Jackie
Jeff Nichols for Loving
Kelly Reichardt for Certain Women

BEST MALE LEAD
Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea
David Harewood in Free In Deed
Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic
Jesse Plemons in Other People
Tim Roth in Chronic

BEST FEMALE LEAD
Annette Bening in 20th Century Women
Isabelle Huppert in Elle
Sasha Lane in American Honey
Ruth Negga in Loving
Natalie Portman in Jackie
