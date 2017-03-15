ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Find out the most popular Disney princesses by state

An article from Decluttr shows what is each state's favorite Disney princess. (Oh My Disney)

Does your state like The Little Mermaid's Ariel more than Snow White? Or does your state prefer Beauty and the Beast's Belle over Frozen's Elsa?

A new post from Decluttr shows which Disney princess each state loves the most. The results were based off of search data from Google.

Decluttr.com

Elsa was the most popular princess, topping searches in eight states, according to Decluttr. Belle was the most popular in six states, as well as Moana, the newest Disney princess. The full list of states and their corresponding Disney princess is below.

Alabama -- Pocahontas
Alaska -- Moana
Arizona -- Belle
Arkansas -- Mulan
California -- Snow White
Colorado -- Aurora
Connecticut -- Snow White
Delaware -- Pocahontas
Florida -- Rapunzel
Georgia -- Moana
Hawaii -- Mulan
Idaho -- Belle
Illinois -- Rapunzel
Indiana -- Cinderella
Iowa -- Pocahontas

Kansas -- Cinderella
Kentucky -- Cinderella
Louisiana -- Moana
Maine -- Snow White
Maryland -- Pocahontas
Massachusetts -- Mulan
Michigan -- Moana
Minnesota -- Cinderella
Mississippi -- Moana
Missouri -- Elsa
Montana -- Elsa
Nebraska -- Elsa
Nevada -- Snow White
New Hampshire -- Rapunzel
New Jersey -- Belle
New Mexico -- Elsa
New York -- Ariel

North Carolina -- Elsa
North Dakota -- Aurora
Ohio -- Elsa
Oklahoma -- Elsa
Oregon -- Belle
Pennsylvania -- Belle
Rhode Island -- Aurora
South Carolina -- Ariel
South Dakota -- Rapunzel
Tennessee -- Pocahontas
Texas -- Elsa
Utah -- Moana
Vermont -- Aurora
Virginia -- Pocahontas
Washington -- Belle
West Virginia -- Pocahontas
Wisconsin -- Aurora
Wyoming -- Aurora

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneyu.s. & worldfrozenmoviesmovie newsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
"Ask Michelle Anything" with Michelle Williams
Broadway in Chicago: The Naked Magicians
Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' star Dan Stevens talks with Ji
'At the Emojis' game: Movie musicals with Michelle Williams
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in custody after 12-hour barricade in Edison Park
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
Man accidentally shot, killed at his birthday party
Passenger's battery-powered headphones explode mid-flight
Victim fakes his own death to catch ex-wife plotting murder-for-hire
Drive-thru rescue: Worker jumps to help unconscious officer
Vasectomy procedures spike during March Madness
Show More
Dad sentenced for forcing teen daughter into prostitution
At least 10 freight train cars derail in Lake Forest
Mom accused of stabbing, critically injuring infant in front of father
Man creates wheelchair for goldfish
Officers fire shots after shoplifting suspects try to run them over, police say
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos