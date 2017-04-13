ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fly like a bird in Field Museum's flight simulator

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new attraction at the Field Museum allows humans to feel what it would be like to fly like a bird. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new attraction at the Field Museum promises to allow you to feel what it's like to fly like a bird, by merging the physical and visual.

People have wanted to fly like birds forever. Virtual reality made that happen for one day only at the Field Museum with the Birdly Flight Simulator. Powered, by an immersive experience, Birdly gave some lucky folks Thursday the chance to have a full body experience of flying high.

The $200,000 machine is the work of Evanston-based D3D Cinema, a sister company to the producer of "Michael Jordan to the Max" and other big-screen films. Riders flap their arms up and down, and twist their wrists to bank. As one tilts down a fan blows, producing a flying sensation.

"It's a very active VR experience, which is unique because most VR experiences you just put on a headset and you sit there. This actually full integrates the body and movement and motion, so you literally feel like a bird and you're what a bird would be doing," said Don Kempf, CEO of D3D Cinema.

The contraption will leave the Field for a national tour including stops at the Tech Museum in San Jose, Calif., and the National Aviary in Pittsburgh.

There is hope that providing the sensation of flight might one day become a permanent exhibit at the Field.
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe field museumbirdsChicagoMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Marlon Wayans talks new Netflix film, 'Naked'
Miss Illinois talks road to Miss USA
Evander Holyfield to be inducted into Boxing Hall of Fame
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
24 stuck on roller coaster at Six Flags America
Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger mid-flight
Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight
Metra UP-NW trains stopped after pedestrian struck
Mom pleads guilty after 3-year-old hung up by feet, beaten to death
Police: Girl fought off would-be kidnapper in South Chicago
Show More
Mom sues Home Depot, delivery company over child's drowning
Jostens jeweler gives closer look at Cubs World Series ring
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
Chicago police union elects new president
Fake-check ring bust leads to toddler in hotel surrounded by meth
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man shot in Brighton Park garage
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
Chicago police union elects new president
More Video