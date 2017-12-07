ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

FranklyHANK: 'Beautiful,' Winter WonderFest, and Maks, Val & Peta

EMBED </>More Videos

In Wednesday's FranklyHANK, Frank talked about "Beautiful," Winter WonderFest, and Maks, Val & Peta (WLS)

CHICAGO --
In Wednesday's FranklyHANK, Frank talked about "Beautiful," Winter WonderFest, and Maks, Val & Peta.

"BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL"
One of Broadway's bests is back at The Cadillac Palace Theatre thru January 28, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." "Beautiful" is the life story of singer/songwriter Carole King from her teenage school girl years in Brooklyn to the live concert of her critically acclaimed album, "Tapestry," at Carnegie Hall. You lose sight of how many incredible songs King has written including, "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "It's Too Late," Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend," "I Feel The Earth Move," and "One Fine Day," just to name a few. Tickets are available at BroadwayInChicago.com. This show is MUST-SEE!!!

FIFTH THIRD BANK WINTER WONDERFEST
It's back for the 17th year at Navy Pier thru January 7, 2018, Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest. Chicago's mission-driven cultural district has transformed Festival Hall into an indoor wonderland with 170,000 square feet of rides, giant slides, and even the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Skating Rink. New attractions this year include Dasher's Crashers Bumper Cars and aerial performances every Saturday and Sunday. Ticket info at NavyPier.org.

Also at Navy Pier, a FREE winter music series, Sequence Ch!cago
Saturday, December 9th - Wicker Park Choral Singers, 5-6pm

Saturday, December 16th - Chicago Gay Men's Chorus, 5-6pm
Wednesday, December 20th - "A Blues Christmas" featuring blues artists from Alligator Records, Toronzo Cannon and Lil' Ed. Also FREE, 7 p.m. in the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.

MAKS, VAL & PETA LIVE ON TOUR: CONFIDENTIAL
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Chicago Theatre. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, December 8, 2017 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.com.

You can also win tickets from Windy City LIVE. Just visit this link: http://woobox.com/sj5tsv.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfranklyHANKWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Grammy-nominated Shemekia Copeland performs 'Stay a Little Longer, Santa'
Film critic Richard Roeper on what to spend or save on at box office
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
DLOW performs his new Christmas song, "Christmas Shimmy"
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Elgin police: Woman charged with DUI after car ends up in pond
Dad sets up hidden camera after teen accuses step-grandfather of touching
White ex-cop gets 20 years in murder of unarmed black motorist
Body of woman who disappeared after Tinder date found
2 students killed in shooting at New Mexico high school: Police
Single mom of 2 fatally shot in possible road rage incident
Body found after donation box fire extinguished in Uptown, police say
Ex-nurse pleads not guilty in 1980s deaths of 5 kids
Show More
Tourists robbed at knifepoint on Lower Wacker Drive
Parents of suspected serial killer to face judge after their refusal to testify
Sen. Al Franken announces resignation following allegations of sexual misconduct
R. Kelly's Atlanta homes burglarized
Man charged in carjacking of Chicago Tribune crime reporter
More News
Top Video
Congress poised to dodge shutdown deadline, but another looms
Sen. Al Franken announces resignation following allegations of sexual misconduct
Elgin police: Woman charged with DUI after car ends up in pond
4 shot near Wilson CTA station in Uptown
More Video