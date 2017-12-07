FranklyHANK: 'Beautiful,' Winter WonderFest, and Maks, Val & Peta

CHICAGO --In Wednesday's FranklyHANK, Frank talked about "Beautiful," Winter WonderFest, and Maks, Val & Peta.
"BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL"
One of Broadway's bests is back at The Cadillac Palace Theatre thru January 28, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." "Beautiful" is the life story of singer/songwriter Carole King from her teenage school girl years in Brooklyn to the live concert of her critically acclaimed album, "Tapestry," at Carnegie Hall. You lose sight of how many incredible songs King has written including, "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "It's Too Late," Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend," "I Feel The Earth Move," and "One Fine Day," just to name a few. Tickets are available at BroadwayInChicago.com. This show is MUST-SEE!!!
FIFTH THIRD BANK WINTER WONDERFEST
It's back for the 17th year at Navy Pier thru January 7, 2018, Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest. Chicago's mission-driven cultural district has transformed Festival Hall into an indoor wonderland with 170,000 square feet of rides, giant slides, and even the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Skating Rink. New attractions this year include Dasher's Crashers Bumper Cars and aerial performances every Saturday and Sunday. Ticket info at NavyPier.org.
Also at Navy Pier, a FREE winter music series, Sequence Ch!cago
Saturday, December 9th - Wicker Park Choral Singers, 5-6pm
Saturday, December 16th - Chicago Gay Men's Chorus, 5-6pm
Wednesday, December 20th - "A Blues Christmas" featuring blues artists from Alligator Records, Toronzo Cannon and Lil' Ed. Also FREE, 7 p.m. in the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.
MAKS, VAL & PETA LIVE ON TOUR: CONFIDENTIAL
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at The Chicago Theatre. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, December 8, 2017 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.com.
You can also win tickets from Windy City LIVE. Just visit this link: http://woobox.com/sj5tsv.