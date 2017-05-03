'Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2': Michael Rooker & Kurt Russell

It is almost time for the much anticipated sequel to "Guardians of the Galaxy" - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."
The film hits theaters on Friday and Ryan got a chance to sit down with all of the stars of the movie.
He spoke with Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Star Lord's father (veteran actor Kurt Russell).
Visit the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" website: http://marvel.com/guardians
