ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Haven't seen 'Hamilton' yet? Here's another chance

Hamilton is a groundbreaking musical that's a mega-hit on Broadway, with tickets selling for hundreds of dollars. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Good news for people who want to see the hit musical "Hamilton" but haven't been able to get tickets to a show.

Broadway in Chicago announced on Friday that another block of tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The new block of tickets will extend the run for 16 weeks, which means the show will remain in Chicago at the PrivateBank Theatre through January 7, 2018.

The tickets range from $65 to $190 per seat and there is a limit of six tickets per household.

The musical was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the story of Alexander Hamilton using contemporary forms of music.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthamiltonmusicalLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
CPS students get the 'Hamilton' experience
Wayne Brady talks about debut in 'Hamilton'
Chicago cast of 'Hamilton' introduced
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Travel to the settings of Best Picture nominees
Oscars by the numbers
Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers
Jimmy Kimmel discusses game plan for Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Amtrak computer glitch ties up morning Metra trains at Union Station
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
What are your legal rights if ICE agents show up at your door?
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
Naperville police say they know who mystery man in tuxedo is
JC Penney closing up to 140 stores
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Show More
Man charged with shooting 17-year-old in Jefferson Park
Amber Alert canceled after 6-year-old girl found, father in custody
SWAT officers suspended after missing 2 suspects in post-standoff sweep
Chicago Weather: Lightning strikes Ravenswood Manor house, hail pelts area
Man dies after falling while walking 2 dogs
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos