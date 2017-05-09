  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'American Idol' is coming to ABC

(American Idol/Facebook)

It's official: American Idol is coming back.


The singing competition will return in 2018 and will air on ABC, Good Morning America confirmed on Tuesday.

It has not yet been announced who will host the show and who will judge.

"Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC's lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor," said Ben Sherwood, the president of Disney-ABC. "America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol."

The show, which first ran from 2002-2016, has reached an audience of 460 million people around the world. Its alumni include the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
