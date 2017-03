Actor and comedian Tim Baltz stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about his new TV series "Shrink" on Seeso.Baltz hails from Joliet, graduated from Loyola University and spent some time performing at Second City and iO Theater.Baltz, the co-creator and executive producer of the comedy series, also stars in the new TV show.For more information about "Shrink," visit: seeso.com/view/series/shrink