Kids get to try hottest toys at Chicago Toy & Game Fair

CHICAGO (WLS) --The holiday season is here, and kids can get to try some of the hottest toys of the year at the Chicago Toy & Game Fair. The fair is the marquee consumer event of the 15th Annual Chicago Toy & Game Week, held annually on Navy Pier. Visitors get an all access pass to some of the top toy makers in the country for just $14, Kids 3-13 get in for $7, and kids 3 and under are free!
On top of all the fun, the Chicago Toy & Game Group is hosting a Young Inventor Challenge. Kids 6-18 have the chance to showcase their original toy and game concepts for industry professionals. Prizes include $10,000 in scholarships and the chance to have their toys sold in stores nationwide. Dan Klitsner and Alicia Alexander from the Chicago Toy & Game Group's Young Inventor Challenge joined ABC 7 live from Navy Pier to talk about the events.
Chicago Toy and Game Fair
Date: November 19, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address: Navy Pier - Festival Hall A 600 East Grand Ave.
Admission: Adults $14, Kids 3-13 $7, Kids 3 and Under Free
www.chitag.com