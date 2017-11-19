ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kids get to try hottest toys at Chicago Toy & Game Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

The holiday season is here, and kids can get to try some of the hottest toys of the year at the Chicago Toy & Game Fair. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The holiday season is here, and kids can get to try some of the hottest toys of the year at the Chicago Toy & Game Fair. The fair is the marquee consumer event of the 15th Annual Chicago Toy & Game Week, held annually on Navy Pier. Visitors get an all access pass to some of the top toy makers in the country for just $14, Kids 3-13 get in for $7, and kids 3 and under are free!

On top of all the fun, the Chicago Toy & Game Group is hosting a Young Inventor Challenge. Kids 6-18 have the chance to showcase their original toy and game concepts for industry professionals. Prizes include $10,000 in scholarships and the chance to have their toys sold in stores nationwide. Dan Klitsner and Alicia Alexander from the Chicago Toy & Game Group's Young Inventor Challenge joined ABC 7 live from Navy Pier to talk about the events.
Chicago Toy and Game Fair
Date: November 19, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: Navy Pier - Festival Hall A 600 East Grand Ave.
Admission: Adults $14, Kids 3-13 $7, Kids 3 and Under Free
www.chitag.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttoys
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Concert, CD release in Downers Grove
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition with organ failure
Christkindlmarket returns to Chicago
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Shots fired in attempted robbery on Green Line train in South Loop
Man charged after off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore
Police: Man charged after bumping erect penis against woman at Midway CTA stop
Car crashes into Cook County squad car after shooting on South Side
Man tied up, robbed in his Lincoln Park home
LaVar Ball downplays Trump role in getting son released in China, prompting response
5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man, 32, charged in murder of Mokena bartender
Show More
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition with organ failure
Daily Herald: Suburban Education Lab
Concert, CD release in Downers Grove
Register now for the ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Holiday shopping season
Shots fired in attempted robbery on Green Line train in South Loop
Daily Herald: Suburban Education Lab
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video