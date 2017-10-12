ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Laura Linney graces cover of Michigan Avenue Magazine

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Laura Linney has had a busy 2017: a hit Netflix series, a recent Tony nomination and now, the cover of the fall Michigan Avenue Magazine. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Actress Laura Linney has had a busy 2017: a hit Netflix series, a recent Tony nomination and now, the cover of the fall Michigan Avenue Magazine.

"Now I'm a cover girl, a Chicago cover girl, the best kind to be!" Linney said.

A private magazine launch party was held at the soon-to-open La Bodega del Barrio. Linney was more than pleased how the magazine turned out.

"I'm not a fan of really having my photo taken. Most people think actresses love all of that, I'm not one of those people, but I'm really proud of this cover. I think it looks really nice!" Linney said.

The 53-year-old actress had a career on stage, television and in films - long, impressive and award-winning.

Linney says Chicago is a second home because her husband is a Hinsdale native.

Linney's in-laws came to support her while husband Marc Shauer was home watching their 4-year-old son, whom Linney had at 49.

"I've been coming here now four or five times a year, for the past 15 years or so, and it's a magnificent city. When you really have friends and family and rituals here, and you get to know the city on a whole different level, it's just one of the great American cities," Linney said.

Linney also spoke about the shocking story rocking Hollywood - the sexual allegations against super producer Harvey Weinstein. She has appeared in a few of his movies.

"Unfortunately, there are many other Harvey Weinstein's out there, this is not one man, this is a culture, and he's taking the big fall for it and it's been coming for him for a long time now and it's finally caught up with him...but there are many, many other people. If people think that this is just a one personality situation, they are sorely mistaken," she said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenthollywoodnetflixpartyChicagoRiver NorthHinsdale
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Language of Coco
Ryan's surprise 40th birthday bash
Here are your 2017 AMA nominations
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wife of person of interest in Delphi murders speaks out
Climber kills himself after girlfriend's avalanche death
Family held captive by Taliban-linked group freed
Courts: Custody case judge unaware father was sex offender
Trump: We cannot aid Puerto Rico 'forever'
Munster man charged in East Chicago post office explosion
Charges dismissed against teen accused of decapitating mother
Chicago doctor helping in Puerto Rico shares harrowing stories
Show More
Sessions: Chicago will lose grant money for not working with ICE agents
Man sought after 3 adults, 1 child killed in Ohio
91-year-old man dies after couple tied up, robbed in home invasion
Trump signs health care executive order, calling it a beginning
Cubs fans hope for win after Nationals force NLDS Game 5
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Sessions: Chicago will lose grant money for not working with ICE agents
ACLU condemns Trump's comments on Chicago gun violence
Open House Chicago to feature sites in Logan Square, Avondale for first time
More Video