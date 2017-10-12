Laura Linney graces cover of Michigan Avenue Magazine

Actress Laura Linney has had a busy 2017: a hit Netflix series, a recent Tony nomination and now, the cover of the fall Michigan Avenue Magazine."Now I'm a cover girl, a Chicago cover girl, the best kind to be!" Linney said.A private magazine launch party was held at the soon-to-open La Bodega del Barrio. Linney was more than pleased how the magazine turned out."I'm not a fan of really having my photo taken. Most people think actresses love all of that, I'm not one of those people, but I'm really proud of this cover. I think it looks really nice!" Linney said.The 53-year-old actress had a career on stage, television and in films - long, impressive and award-winning.Linney says Chicago is a second home because her husband is a Hinsdale native.Linney's in-laws came to support her while husband Marc Shauer was home watching their 4-year-old son, whom Linney had at 49."I've been coming here now four or five times a year, for the past 15 years or so, and it's a magnificent city. When you really have friends and family and rituals here, and you get to know the city on a whole different level, it's just one of the great American cities," Linney said.Linney also spoke about the shocking story rocking Hollywood - the sexual allegations against super producer Harvey Weinstein. She has appeared in a few of his movies."Unfortunately, there are many other Harvey Weinstein's out there, this is not one man, this is a culture, and he's taking the big fall for it and it's been coming for him for a long time now and it's finally caught up with him...but there are many, many other people. If people think that this is just a one personality situation, they are sorely mistaken," she said.